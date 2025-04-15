rapfabulous To Bring Classic Hip-Hop to NYC and Chicago Radios

Audacy has partnered with radio syndicator Superadio to launch rapfabulous, a new weekend show dedicated to classic Hip-Hop culture and history. The program, hosted by Mic Fox and Jazzie Belle, will premiere in Chicago and New York this weekend.

rapfabulous will spotlight legacy artists, classic tracks, and key moments that defined Hip-Hop on Saturday mornings on 104.3 Jams (WBMX) in Chicago and Sunday afternoons on 94.7 The Block (WXBK) in New York. It will also stream nationally on the Audacy app.

Jazzie Belle began her radio career alongside the late DJ Kay Slay on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 and founded the Women in Hip-Hop podcast in 2017, now hosted by the Revolt Podcast Network. She has also hosted for BET, Vibe.com, and currently appears as a contributor for PIX11 News and host of TheInsideHollywood.net.

Mic Fox brings decades of experience in radio and music marketing, with previous roles as Program Director, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Content at Emmis Communications, and a contributor to the launch of Vevo during his time with Universal Music Group.

Audacy Format Vice President of Rhythmic AC and Throwback Skip Dillard said, “Since celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, we saw how important it is to amplify the voices that shaped this influential genre,” said . “We’re excited to deepen our listeners’ understanding of this historic format through Mic and Jazzie’s insightful perspective and give a platform to legacy artists to share their journey in the genre.”