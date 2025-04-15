Former Saga GM Tom Nankival Joins Mid-West Family As VP

Mid-West Family Broadcasting has named Tom Nankival as Vice President of Sales for its Indiana and Michigan operations, where he will lead efforts across the South Bend and Southwest Michigan markets. Nankival officially begins in the role on May 2.

Nankival most recently served as General Manager and General Sales Manager at Clarke Broadcasting in Sonora, CA. His career also includes GSM roles with the La Crosse Radio Group in Wisconsin and with Saga Communications in Jonesboro, AR. He previously held General Manager positions with Adams Radio Group in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and with Saga in both Springfield, Illinois, and Des Moines, Iowa.

Mid-West Family Chief Executive Officer Brian Doetsch stated, “This region is poised for some serious growth, and we’re confident Tom will help us seize upon the opportunity. We couldn’t be more excited to have him leading our team in this effort.”

Nankival added, “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to join the great group of broadcasters at Mid-West Family. Having competed against them in a couple markets, I can tell you it’s better to be with them than against them.”