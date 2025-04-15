The Pat Boyle Show Joins Infinity Sports Network Overnight Lineup

Audacy has announced the launch of The Pat Boyle Show as part of its weekday programming on Infinity Sports Network. Boyle, who has been with WFAN and Infinity Sports Network since 2019, also co-hosts Sunday’s Bets on Audacy’s BetMGM Network.

The Pat Boyle Show will air in the early morning slot across more than 300 terrestrial Infinity affiliates, on the Audacy app, and SiriusXM channel 375.

Infinity Sports Network and WFAN Brand Manager Ryan Hurley commented, “We are happy to have Pat continue to bring his passion to Infinity Sports Network, this time on a nightly basis. He puts everything he has into entertaining his audience, keeping them informed and involving them in his show for a great listening experience.”

Boyle added, “It’s been a dream of mine to have my own sports talk show. Now, I cannot wait to bring what I love to do most every single weeknight. You might agree wholeheartedly with me on a take, or you might disagree vehemently. Either way, you know you are getting a genuine, passionate opinion. I love to entertain, tell stories, break down the games and have fun. You better stay up late or wake up super early because you won’t want to miss a second of it.”