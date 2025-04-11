AURN Elevates Carrie Cleary and Tracey Lee to Senior Roles

American Urban Radio Networks has announced two leadership promotions at its Pittsburgh office. Carrie Cleary has been named VP of Program Operations and Traffic, while Tracey Lee has been promoted to Senior Director of Program Operations, Traffic, and Affiliations.

Cleary will oversee AURN’s programming operations and traffic initiatives, with a focus on the execution and delivery of commercial broadcasts. Lee’s new position recognizes her contributions to managing AURN’s day-to-day operations and affiliate partnerships.

AURN Senior Vice President of Program Operations and Affiliations Lenore Williams said, “Both Carrie and Tracey exemplify the leadership, dedication and passion that drive our success. Their deep experience and dedication to AURN’s mission have made them invaluable assets to the team. These promotions are not only well deserved, but also pivotal as we expand our impact and continue to lead the industry in service to our affiliates and advertisers.”