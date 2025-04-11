Molly Cruz Adds Dual Management Duties With Audacy Milwaukee

Audacy has announced that Molly Cruz will take on an expanded role as Brand Manager of 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) and 103.7 Kiss FM (WXSS) in Milwaukee. She succeeds Brian Kelly, who stepped down from his position in February after three decades with Audacy.

Cruz’s new role marks a return to Milwaukee, where she previously served as Assistant Brand Manager for 99.1 The Mix and 103.7 Kiss FM from 2015 to 2023. She will continue her responsibilities as Brand Manager of B96 (WBBM) in Chicago, which she first took on in 2023.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “We’re thrilled to have Molly back in Milwaukee. Her deep understanding of the market, proven leadership and passion for the CHR format make her an incredible asset to the team. We’re confident in her abilities to successfully lead these two iconic Milwaukee radio stations and morning shows to the next level for our listeners and advertising partners.”

Cruz commented, “It’s a true honor to follow a legend like Brian Kelly. I spent over seven years learning from him, and that time had a huge impact on the programmer and leader that I’ve become. Now, I have the incredible opportunity to lead three powerhouse heritage brands in Chicago and Milwaukee. I’m excited, grateful, and ready to build on the strong foundation and take these iconic stations even further.”