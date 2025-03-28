NAB Show Preview: Why Radio Must Embrace Cross-Platform

In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, cross-platform excellence is no longer optional for radio brand managers—it’s essential. I’m grateful to return to NAB Show in Las Vegas to host a couple of panels exploring how broadcasters are making that happen.

Sunday, 4/6, at 10:00a, join me in LVCC West Hall Room W233 for “Cross-Platform Content Wins: Radio and Podcast Success Stories” with my dear friend dear friend and Hubbard EVP of Programming and Audience Development Greg Strassell, South Carolina Public Radio Director Sean Birch, Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker, and WBZ Radio Boston Reporter Matt Shearer.

In my case, I’m not managing radio brands as my day job, but I am managing the content and brand health of two podcasts, takin’ a walk and Music Saved Me, which gives me a different perspective on how multiple platforms yield audience growth. I have found it vital to be visible on every available platform to spread the gospel of my podcasts.

Each platform represents a new opportunity to gain exposure to my podcasts, grow followers, and ultimately grow download performance.

According to Greg Strassell, “More access to the core brand keeps radio in the conversation and helps parlay the investment in talent. More top-of-mind awareness and relevancy is the outcome, and of course, there are ways to monetize some cross-platform content.”

Why Cross-Platform Integration Matters

Expanding Audience Reach

Modern audiences consume content across multiple platforms—radio, streaming services, social media, and podcasts. Integrating these platforms ensures that your brand connects with listeners wherever they are, increasing visibility and engagement.

According to Sean Birch from South Carolina Public Radio:

‘As everyone is presented with more and more platforms for consuming content, we as producers need to make an effort to be where our audiences are. Understanding how to best utilize these platforms to build and foster connections with our audience is the only way we can continue to grow in a world that is expanding beyond traditional forms of media.”

Enhancing Campaign Effectiveness

Cross-platform strategies create a multiplier effect. For example, combining radio with digital ads can boost click-through rates and conversions by keeping your brand top-of-mind. Radio’s immediacy complements digital’s precision targeting, creating cohesive campaigns that resonate across channels.

Building Brand Consistency

Maintaining a unified message across platforms builds trust and strengthens your brand identity. Consistent visuals, tone, and messaging ensure a seamless experience for your audience, fostering loyalty.

Key Strategies for Cross-Platform Excellence

Leverage Radio’s Strengths

Radio offers unique advantages like real-time communication and localized reach. Use these strengths to complement digital campaigns by promoting timely updates or exclusive online deals.

Integrate Digital Tools

Pair radio ads with social media campaigns or e-commerce promotions to bridge traditional and digital touchpoints. Encourage listeners to engage online through contests or interactive ads.

Repurpose Content

Extend the life of your broadcasts by distributing them on platforms like iTunes or Spotify. This not only increases accessibility but also attracts younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Analyze and Optimize

Use analytics to track performance across platforms. Identify what resonates with your audience on each channel and refine your strategy accordingly.

The Future of Radio in a Multi-Channel World

Emerging technologies like AI and AR are transforming cross-platform marketing by enabling personalized content delivery and immersive experiences. Staying ahead of these trends will allow radio brands to innovate while maintaining their core strengths.

Matt Shearer from WBZ has a unique take on the conversation:

“Social media algorithms are designed to put your content in front of people who are most likely to engage with it. Radio doesn’t have anything close to that. Creating cross-platform content is the best chance we have to reach new listeners, especially from the generation that grew up with the ‘skip ad’ button.”

By prioritizing cross-platform excellence, radio brand managers can position their stations as dynamic, forward-thinking players in the media industry – bridging the gap between tradition and innovation while driving measurable results.

I’ll also have a one-on-one chat with Greg Strassell called “Rebranding & revitalizing your station brand Sunday, 4/6, at 3:30p in W233.

Looking forward to seeing all of you in Las Vegas.