Mason, Katz, and Lawlor Honored At BFOA Golden Mic Gala

The Broadcasters Foundation of America honored three industry leaders at its annual Golden Mic gala in New York, recognizing their contributions to the organization’s mission of supporting broadcasters in need, including former CBS Radio President Dan Mason.

Mason received the 2025 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award, Katz Media Group was presented with the Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award, and Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor accepted this year’s Golden Mic Award. Mason was also named Chairman Emeritus of the Foundation, having previously served as Chair, Vice Chair, and a longtime board member.

The event, held at the storied Plaza Hotel, was hosted by Inside Edition anchor and longtime BFOA Board member Deborah Norville.

During the event, former Hot 97 (WQHT) morning radio host Dr. Dré shared his personal experience receiving assistance from BFOA after diabetes led to his blindness and the amputation of one of his legs. Dré, who co-hosted with Ed Lover in the 1990s, underscored the Foundation’s role in helping broadcasters during difficult times.

BFOA Chairman Scott Herman and President Tim McCarthy addressed the organization’s more than $100,000 in grants delivered to broadcasters in the Southeastern US and Los Angeles area following hurricanes and wildfires.

Katz Media Group has raised more than $450,000 for the BFOA through its annual company-wide donation drive, an initiative first introduced under former CEO Stu Olds, a dedicated supporter of the Foundation.

The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity exclusively dedicated to aiding broadcasters in need due to illness or tragedy and The Golden Mic Award dinner is the Broadcasters Foundation’s largest fundraising event. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. Donations to help those in need can also be made by visiting the BFoA site.