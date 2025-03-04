Local Radio Freedom Act Reintroduced In US Senate

As local broadcasters advocate for radio on Capitol Hill this week, they can celebrate another hopeful step toward protecting AM/FM from new performance fees. The Local Radio Freedom Act has been reintroduced to the US Senate after returning to the House in February.

Senators John Barrasso (R-WY) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have introduced the bipartisan resolution, co-sponsored by 18 additional senators. 114 US House members, led by Reps. Steve Womack (R-AR) and Kathy Castor (D-FL) introduced matching legislation last month. The previous version of the act had support from over 250 members of Congress.

The LRFA counters the American Music Fairness Act, which would require over-the-air broadcasters to pay royalties similar to streaming services. The Congressional Budget Office previously warned that such royalties could impose substantial costs on broadcasters.

Senator Barrasso commented, “People across Wyoming depend on local radio stations for timely information, news, and programming that impact their daily lives. For decades, radio stations and the recording industry have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship: free airplay for free promotion. If forced to pay a performance royalty, broadcasters will have to make cuts to important programming to make ends meet. I’m proud to join Senator Hassan in introducing our bipartisan resolution to block any new performance tax on broadcasters in Wyoming and across the country.”

Senator Hassan remarked, “Granite Staters regularly tune in to their local radio station to catch up on the news around the state, listen to music and stories, and get weather and emergency alerts. I am glad to stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in supporting listeners and broadcasters alike. We will keep working to ensure that our local radio stations are able to continue providing vital information and entertainment to communities across our country.”

Wyoming Association of Broadcasters President Laura Grott said, “We are grateful for the support of our Wyoming Delegation and to Senator Barrasso for taking the lead on this important resolution that helps protect our local broadcasters from being imposed an additional fee to record labels and artists when they play their music.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt added, “For over a century, local radio stations have provided communities with trusted news, critical emergency information and the music and entertainment audiences rely on every day, free of charge. NAB thanks Sens. Barrasso and Hassan, and the over 140 members of the Congress who have already signed onto this resolution for recognizing the vital role of local radio across the country. Their support will help ensure that local radio stations can continue serving our communities for years to come.”