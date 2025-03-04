NAB Crowns 2025 Crystal Radio Award Winners In DC

During its State Leadership Conference, the NAB honored the 2025 Crystal Radio Award winners. Selected from the 50 finalists, the ten winning stations assisted their communities in causes ranging from hurricane relief to Toys for Tots to mental health.
Hubbard Broadcasting’s WJJY in Brainerd, Minnesota, received the Crystal Heritage Award during the event. The Heritage Award honors radio stations that have won five Crystal Radio Awards, acknowledging sustained excellence in community service. WJJY joins only 12 other stations to have achieved this milestone.
- WTVB – Cox Media Group, Tampa/St. Petersburg
- WWRM – Cox Media Group, Tampa/St. Petersburg
- WWBX – Audacy, Boston
- KSFI – Bonneville International, Salt Lake City
- KROX-AM – Crookston, MN
- WUSL – iHeartMedia, Philadelphia
- WTOP – Hubbard, Washington DC
- KNBA – Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, Anchorage, AK
- WCBS – Audacy, New York City
- WYCT – Mobile/Pensacola
The NAB Crystal Radio Awards, established in 1987, recognize radio stations for their outstanding contributions to their communities. This year’s winners were selected from a pool of 50 finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations, and public relations firms.
