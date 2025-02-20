SiriusXM Launches New Channels for Every Premier League Team

SiriusXM has expanded its English Premier League coverage with the launch of 20 new channels on the SiriusXM app. This expansion provides each EPL club with its own dedicated channel, simplifying access when matches are in progress.

EPL games will also continue to air on SiriusXM’s play-by-play channels. The satellite broadcaster has provided live EPL coverage since 2004 through its partnership with talkSPORT, the league’s official radio broadcaster.

Beyond live match coverage, soccer fans can tune into SiriusXM FC, the platform’s 24/7 soccer channel, featuring in-depth discussions hosted by international journalists, coaches, and former players.

SiriusXM Vice President of Sports Programming Eric Spitz said, “The English Premier League features many of the best teams and players on the globe. It has always been an important part of what we offer in the SiriusXM sports lineup. We are very excited to work with talkSPORT to expand that coverage to now offer every minute of every EPL game to our listeners. No matter which team you are a fan of, we’ve made it easier than ever to tune in for every minute of every match on the SiriusXM app.”