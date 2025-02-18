Former Cox GSM Beth Bowers Joins The Center for Sales Strategy

The Center for Sales Strategy has appointed Beth Bowers as Senior Vice President of Sales. Bowers most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She has also held key sales leadership positions at Cox Media Group, including General Sales Manager.

Bowers holds certifications from The Center for Sales Strategy in Facilitator and Talent Focused Management, as well as a certification from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in Leading through Personal Excellence.

Bowers stated, “I’m thrilled to join The Center for Sales Strategy team. I’ve experienced firsthand how it has helped organizations improve their sales performance, elevate sales talent, increase employee engagement, and develop world-class leaders. I look forward to helping organizations leverage the power of the CSS portfolio.”

The Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine said, “We are excited to welcome Beth Bowers to our team. Her extensive experience and proven track record in driving revenue growth and developing sales talent make her a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our clients and our company.”