Corey Dylan Is In At San Diego’s Z90

Local Media San Diego’s Z90 (XHTZ) has named Corey Dylan as its new midday personality. Dylan, who had hosted mornings at sister station 100.7 BIG-FM since 2020, will also take on weekend on-air duties.

Dylan has held on-air roles at Cumulus Media Atlanta, iHeartMedia, and Cox Media Group Tampa Bay, produced for iHeart Seattle, and served as a television host.

Z90 Program Director Randy “R Dub!” Williams said, “Corey Dylan is already cooking with fire. First week in, and I’m beyond impressed. Sharp, dynamic, and effortlessly dialed in, every show is a ride through the wild, weird, and wonderful world of pop culture, trending madness, and social media mayhem. Buckle up—this is gonna be good.”

Dylan added, “After more than a year curating the perfect duet of social media content and hit music on Z90, I’m thrilled to bring IN With Corey Dylan to San Diego! With the support of GM Gregg Wolfson, and R Dub!’s guidance, I’m pumped about this exciting new chapter in radio with Local Media San Diego!”