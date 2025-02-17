Eric Church, Luke Combs, and CRS Join Forces for Disaster Relief

Country Radio Seminar has announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarships, recognizing outstanding individuals in the industry. The conference, this week in Nashville, is also dialing up philanthropic efforts for Hurricane Helene and California wildfire relief.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship has been awarded to Jessica McKenzie-Williams, Jahna Michal, and Edward Cody Huddleston. The Lisa McKay Scholarship recipients are Ilana Epstein and Melanie Messer, while Erin Bourne has been selected for the Futuri Scholarship. Sarah Weaver has been named the recipient of the MIW Scholarship.

Additionally, CRS has partnered with Gibson and its philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives, to aid disaster relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and wildfire relief in Los Angeles. CRB Artist Humanitarian Award recipients Eric Church and Luke Combs will each sign a Gibson guitar for a national auction, with proceeds supporting their respective relief efforts.

The Gibson Gives Guitar Benefit Auction launches February 19 and runs through March 12. Guitars signed by artists backstage during CRS will also be auctioned, with proceeds supporting general disaster relief efforts. Bidders can register here.

CRS is joining forces with KUZZ Bakersfield Program Director Brent Michaels and The Shop Forward to raise funds for California Wildfire Relief. Proceeds from the sale of limited-edition “4 Things” CRS shirts will support victims of the January wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Alta Dena, and surrounding areas, which caused an estimated $350 million in damages. The shirts are available online.

For those attending CRS, on-site registration will open on February 19, with more details available on the CRS website.