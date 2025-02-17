B104 Leads Cumulus Bloomington to $90K for St. Jude

Cumulus Media Bloomington’s St. Jude Radiothon concluded on Valentine’s Day, raising $90,851 to support treatment, research, and services such as travel, housing, and food for families receiving care in Memphis at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Led by B104 (WBWN), the radiothon was assisted by the cluster’s four other stations, WJBC-AM, 101.5 WBNQ, Nash Icon 93.7 (WJBC), and Classic Hits 98.9 (WJEZ).

A statement on the B104 website said, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who became a Partner in Hope or called in with a donation over the last two days.”

“Because of you, St. Jude continues to save children at their hospital. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% in 1962 to more than 80% now. St. Jude and B104 will never stop fighting, and one day we will be able to say that NO child will lose their life to cancer.”