Emerson Alum Alex Parker Returns to WERS For Afternoons

Emerson College’s WERS 88.9 in Boston has announced Alex Parker as its new Afternoon Host and Programming Assistant. An Emerson College alum from the Class of 2013, Parker previously spent time on air as a student host.

Since then, Parker has held on-air and production roles in the area at WPLM, WAAF, and WZLX. She currently serves as Social Media Content Specialist for Emerson College but will transition into her new full-time role at WERS.

WERS Brand Manager Ken West said, “Parker is a local who brings a deep love of music, experience in commercial and non-commercial Boston radio, and proficiency in social media. She’s ready to connect with the WERS audience through her passion, music knowledge, and fun personality.”

WERS General Manager Howard Simpson commented, “Part of our mission is to provide companionship as we navigate through our hand-picked playlists. Parker is an excellent storyteller. Adding her to the equation means our audience gains the kind of wit, warmth, and realness of a trusted friend. I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Parker added, “It’s actually surreal to be fulfilling a goal of mine to make it on-air full-time in the city that I adore, at the station that inspired my passion for radio and embraced my love of music. I’m wicked excited to be afforded the opportunity to hang out with the one-of-a-kind WERS listenership on the Boston airwaves.”