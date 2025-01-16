Beasley Names AJ Lurie as Successor to Dan Finn in New Jersey

Beasley Media Group has appointed AJ Lurie as Cluster Manager for its New Jersey radio properties. Lurie, who also oversees Beasley’s Fort Myers stations, succeeds Dan Finn, who will retire in March.

Lurie began his journey at Beasley as an account executive in Southwest Florida, rising to Market Manager for WJBR in Wilmington, DE, and contributing to sales development for Beasley Esports. Before being promoted to Fort Myers Market Manager in 2020, he served as Director of Local Market Integrated Partnerships, where he was instrumental in fostering strategic collaborations and driving revenue growth.

Lurie now adds WDHA 105.5, Magic 98.3 (WMGQ), FOX Sports Radio New Jersey (WCTC-AM), 95.9 The Rat (WRAT), WMTR-AM, and 100.1 WJRZ to his management portfolio.

Beasley Media Group Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley commented, “AJ’s proven experience, ability to drive results, and commitment to localism made him the perfect choice to lead our New Jersey cluster into the future.”

Lurie expressed, “I look forward to working alongside the talented team in New Jersey to build on their success and continue delivering exceptional results for our listeners, advertisers, and communities. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Dan Finn, whose legacy of excellence has set a high bar for all of us.”