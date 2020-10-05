Beasley Promotes AJ Lurie to Market Manager

Lurie takes over the Fort Myers/Naples market for Brad Beasley who’s moving to the corporate office as Vice President of Operations. Beasley has 6 stations in Southwest Florida.

Lurie, most recently served as Director of Local Market Integrated Partnerships at Beasley Esports and Market Manager of the Beasley’s Wilmington, Delaware radio property, WJBR-FM. He began his career as an account executive at the Southwest Florida cluster.

“AJ was the perfect choice to lead our six radio properties in Southwest Florida,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley.” His leadership and previous experience working in the market made him the perfect choice for the position. We look forward to AJ working closely with our teams to take the cluster to the next level and beyond.”

“It feels great to be back home where I started my career,” said Lurie. “I am honored to take the reins from Brad Beasley, who built a cluster with some incredible brands.”

Lurie was named to the Delaware Business Times “40 Under 40” List in 2018. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board on behalf of the State Broadcasters Association of Maryland, DC, and Delaware. Lurie is a graduate of Florida State University.

Brad Beasley will now work closely with company President Bruce Beasley and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley in overseeing the day-to day operations of the company’s 64 radio stations.