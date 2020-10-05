Spirits Align For New Podcast

Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is launching a new podcast. Hey Spirit! materializes October 15 as part of a distribution agreement with Acast.

A practicing medium for more than 15 years Caputo, surged into the mainstream via her hit TLC TV show, which she’s been doing for ten years. The new podcast Hey Spirit! will share her spiritual wisdom and intuitive gifts via audio format for the first time.

“I’m so excited about doing a podcast with Acast,” said Caputo. “I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to connect with people from all over the world in this new format.”