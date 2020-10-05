CPR Hosts Live Interview Event

Back From Broken, a podcast about recovery from Colorado Public Radio, will host a free, virtual event in partnership with the American Homefront Project. The event, Soldiering On: A Military Man’s Addiction and Mental Health Recovery Journey, is set for On October 8.

Back from Broken has explored substance abuse, mental health issues and gambling addiction, and with this live event, the show is taking a close look at struggles that many veterans face. CPR News host Vic Vela will interview military veteran John Evans before a live-streaming audience.

In 2003, Evans was a combat medic serving in Iraq, an experience that traumatized his worldview. Evans helps other veterans find resources for addiction and mental health treatment.