Edison: 1 in 3 Podcast Listeners Also Used Radio For Election Talk

Even following “The Podcast Election,” radio remains an enduring source of political information and discourse. According to Edison Research, nearly one-third of US weekly podcast listeners recalled hearing discussions about the 2024 elections on AM/FM.

Edison Podcast Metrics’ Q4 2024 reveals of those surveyed aged 18 and older, YouTube was the platform most tied to the election with 54% of weekly podcast listeners recalling seeing or hearing election-related discussions there. Facebook followed at 46%.

Local TV and podcasts tied for third place, with 44% of listeners reporting that these were sources for election-related discussions.

As for AM/FM, it finished at 30%, near Instagram (37%), TikTok and cable TV (34%), and X (33%). Running neck-and-neck with many digital platforms in recall, the value of radio’s free, vetted, and properly sourced news continues to be sought after in an era of mis- and disinformation.

A Morning Consult survey indicated that in the years between the 2020 and 2024 elections, trust in AM/FM radio grew from 60% to 65%.

Both major political parties leveraged radio’s extensive reach to connect with diverse voter demographics. Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign utilized radio to engage with various voter groups, including rural, Hispanic, Indigenous, and Republican audiences in swing states. President-elect Donald Trump also recognized radio’s influence, appearing on Conservative Talk stations, while incorporating more podcasts into his media plans.

Even with radio’s staying power, as digital platforms like YouTube and podcasting continue to hold the largest share of political conversations, radio brands have a unique opportunity to expand their reach by integrating these mediums into their strategies. By embracing these digital tools, radio brands can complement their traditional strengths, extend their audience base, and ensure their relevance in an increasingly digital media landscape.