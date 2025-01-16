Kimmel Applauds Local Radio for Informing LA During Wildfires

In the first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to air after the Los Angeles wildfires disrupted production, Kimmel opened with a heartfelt monologue that singled out local radio and news outlets for their essential contributions to keeping the public informed and connected.

“I also want to thank our local news reporters who reminded us how important local television and radio and newspapers are,” an emotional Kimmel said to applause from his studio audience. “I think I speak for all of us when I say it has been a sickening, shocking, awful experience, but it has also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience because, once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other.”

Kimmel is no stranger to AM/FM, becoming famous thanks to stints on radio stations including Los Angeles’s KROQ before moving to television.

The comments came after Kimmel commended the tireless efforts of firefighters, highlighting the bravery of those from Los Angeles and neighboring states like Nevada and Arizona, as well as crews from across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He also extended his appreciation to first responders who worked on the front lines during the wildfires, emphasizing their pivotal role in saving lives and property.

Kimmel’s praise of radio and its importance during the disaster echoed sentiments shared by Los Angeles County District 1 Supervisor Hilda Solis and NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. Both leaders had previously highlighted the critical role of radio as a lifeline during emergencies, particularly in reaching communities with timely, accurate information when other communication channels faltered.

As of Tuesday, the LA wildfires have caused an estimated $250 billion in damages, claiming 24 lives, destroying over 12,300 structures, and burning more than 40,000 acres, leaving thousands displaced.