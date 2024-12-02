American Consumer Institute Advocates for AM Act Passage

The American Consumer Institute, through Policy Analyst Nate Scherer, is the latest to voice strong support for the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which would require automakers to include AM radio access in all new electric vehicle models.

In an op-ed with the Boston Herald, Scherer argues that preserving AM radio in vehicles is essential for ensuring public safety and maintaining access to vital information for millions of Americans. He points out that more than 80 million Americans rely on AM radio each month for programming that includes weather updates, traffic reports, sports, spiritual content, and emergency alerts.

Scherer commented, “If that critical information pipeline deteriorates, efficient emergency communication relays will be disrupted, potentially putting lives at risk.”

Beyond its role in emergencies, Scherer also highlighted AM radio’s importance for underserved communities, including rural Americans and linguistic minorities. According to a recent survey, 81% of agricultural workers depend on AM/FM radio for updates on market trends, weather patterns, and agriculture news. “Many underserved communities and Americans in rural parts of the country continue to rely on AM radio as a go-to source of information that is not easily replaceable,” Scherer said.

“Policymakers must recognize the irreplaceable benefits of AM radio,” Scherer added. “This is not just about nostalgia or entertainment – it’s about public safety and ensuring that all Americans, especially those in underserved communities, have access to vital information.”

As Congress continues to debate the legislation, Scherer and the ACI urge lawmakers to prioritize the public’s safety and the needs of rural and underserved communities by passing the AM for Every Vehicle Act.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has garnered significant support, with 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill with a 45-2 vote, advancing it to the full House for consideration. Should the Act not pass before the 118th Congress ends in early January, then it will have to restart its journey under a fully Republican-led legislative branch.

Help ensure that Americans retain access to a vital lifeline in times of crisis as automakers try to remove it. Contact your members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.

If your station is not running the NAB PSAs asking your listeners to reach out to their representatives, get them here.