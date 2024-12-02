Season of Giving Tally: Radio Raises $717K in Thanksgiving Week

Week 4 of Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving Tally saw an outpouring of Thanksgiving-themed generosity, raising $717,208 – surpassing last week’s total of $696,000. As the Tally crosses the halfway mark, Giving Tuesday presents big opportunity for community.

Bustos Media was the biggest giver of the week. Its 10th annual Thanksgiving Radiothon raised $141,208 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The annual event united Bustos’ 25 radio stations across the Western United States in support of childhood cancer treatment and research.

The 18th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon, hosted by Saga Communications’ Capitol Media Group in Springfield, IL, raised $120,700 to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Audacy Denver’s 99.5 KQMT The Mountain raised more than $51,000 during its 7th annual Helping Heroes Heal Radiothon on November 15. The funds will benefit Project Sanctuary, a non-profit organization providing therapeutic retreats to help military servicemembers.

New York City’s 77WABC Radio kicked off its annual 10,000-Turkey Giveaway, distributing 5,000 turkeys to those in need before Thanksgiving. The remaining 5,000 turkeys will be handed out before Christmas.

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) held its 6th annual Turkey Giveaway, providing more than 200 free turkeys to families in need. Recipients were identified through Giving Grace, which supports individuals facing emergencies such as homelessness or family crises.

For the 15th year, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Premiere Networks have provided thousands of turkeys to help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving. 2024’s Annual Turkey Give distributed more than 7,000 turkeys to affiliate stations across the US.

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s radio stations partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help fight food insecurity ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Together, the stations collected 8,782 pounds of food, equating to 12,272 meals.

Saga Communications’ Manchester Media Group held its annual Tons of Turkeys event on Saturday, November 23, collecting 18 tons of turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank. 96.5 Live Free Country encouraged listeners to donate the frozen turkeys.

Audacy Greensboro host Christian Kornegay, known on 102 Jamz (WJMH) as CDK, welcomed more than 250 local elementary school students and their families for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, live music, raffle prizes, and early holiday gifts.

Cumulus Media Toledo’s 94.5XKR helped drivers kick off their Thanksgiving travel with a boost. The station held its annual Tanksgiving event on November 27, where Pyke in the Morning gave out $25 gas cards to the first 94 people to show up to the specified station.

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 in Bellingham, WA held its inaugural Airwaves for Animals radiothon, partnering with the Whatcom Humane Society to raise $50,000 and support for animals in need.

As the 2024 Season of Giving Tally crosses the halfway mark, the current total is now $2.92 million. It’ll take some major catching up to beat last year’s $28.32 million, but radio is up to the challenge!

