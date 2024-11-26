Bev Rainey to Host New Syndicated ‘Country Nights Live’

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has announced the upcoming debut of a new nightly syndicated Country music show, Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey, set to launch on New Year’s Eve. The five-hour program will broadcast live from Nashville.

Rainey joined Cumulus Media in 2020 as Program Director and midday host of 92.3 KRST Country in Albuquerque. Before that, she spent two decades in the same market at iHeartMedia’s KBQI.

Bev Rainey remarked, “I’m thrilled to be hosting Country Nights Live and joining the Westwood One team. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the pros at Cumulus Country’s Nashville nerve-center. From the moment I began in Country radio, it’s been my dream to broadcast nationally, live from the capital of Country music!”

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips added, “The fresh adrenaline in Country Nights Live will come from Bev’s ability to spontaneously interact with fans from all over America. This key daypart deserves more showmanship and razzle-dazzle than Country, as a format, has historically given it. As we welcome Bev, everything changes in the New Year!”