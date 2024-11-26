KISS 104.1 Gives Free Turkeys to Atlanta Families Facing Hardship

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) held its 6th annual Turkey Giveaway, providing free turkeys to families in need. Recipients were identified through Giving Grace, which supports individuals facing emergencies such as homelessness or family crises.

Publix donated 104 turkeys, which were matched by event co-sponsor Mabra Law, with additional turkeys provided to meet the demand as families continued arriving.

One of the recipients, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Having the turkey taken care of takes a lot of stress off me because I don’t have a lot of money right now to provide food for my family. This will let me focus on providing food while the kids are out of school next week. Plus, we can eat turkey sandwiches all weekend with the leftovers!”

CMG SVP Audience & Programming Chris Eagan stated, “KISS 104.1 and Cox Media Group are proud to be able to serve our audience and help make Thanksgiving better for those who need help.”

Mabra Law Founder and Managing Partner Ronnie Mabra added, “Abundance is not measured by what we keep, but by what we share. Those of us who are fortunate enough to call Atlanta home recognize that this is a city where great promise and need live side-by-side. The Mabra Law team and I are honored, once again, to be able to give back with gratitude to our beloved home community.”

