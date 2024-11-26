TJ, Junk, and Bronson Sit In With ‘Chachi Loves Everybody’

Benztown has unveiled two new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody, featuring Dave “Chachi” Denes in conversations with music executive David Junk, author Fred Bronson, and nationally syndicated radio personality TJ Taormina, host of The TJ Show.

The first episode focuses on David Junk, the first CEO of Universal Music in Russia, and Fred Bronson, co-author of Rockin’ the Kremlin. Junk recounts his experiences moving to Russia after the fall of the Berlin Wall, where he worked to combat music piracy and establish the country’s legitimate music industry. He discusses his career highlights, including signing Russian artists like t.A.T.u. and Alsou, introducing Eminem to the Russian market, and promoting major international acts such as Elton John and U2.

Bronson joins the discussion to shed light on their collaborative work and the challenges of navigating the Russian music landscape.

In the second episode, TJ Taormina shares his journey from a high school intern at Z100 in New York to becoming a nationally syndicated radio personality. Taormina reflects on the impact of mentors like Elvis Duran, the challenges of launching his own morning show in Boston, and his thoughts on the future of radio.

He also opens up about navigating the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic and finding resilience through faith and humor.

Both episodes are now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.