Bustos Media Caps a Decade of Giving with $141K for St. Jude

Bustos Media’s 10th annual Thanksgiving Radiothon raised $141,208 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The annual event united Bustos’ 25 radio stations across the Western United States in support of childhood cancer treatment and research.

Bustos Media President & CEO Amador Bustos stated, “We are pleased to have raised more money than last year. However, this is our 10th consecutive year we have done this radiothon, and I am pleased to say we have raised over $1,600,000 for this great organization.”

St. Jude’s Director of Artist & Industry Relations John Ortiz added, “It is so gratifying to see how every year the Bustos staff pour their hearts and soul to promote this radiothon. That is why their audience responds so enthusiastically to our effort to stamp out childhood cancer.”

