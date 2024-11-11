Former Wisconsin Coach Barry Alvarez Joins ESPN Madison

Former University of Wisconsin football coach and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is stepping into a dual role at Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Madison (WTLX). Besides a weekly on-air role, Alvarez has been named a brand ambassador for Good Karma Brands.

Barry Alvarez served as head coach of the Wisconsin football team from 1991 to 2005, guiding the program to three Rose Bowl victories and turning it into a consistent bowl contender. As athletics director from 2004 to 2021, he oversaw the university’s rise to prominence, with Wisconsin capturing 16 national team championships and 74 Big Ten titles during his tenure.

He will join former Badgers Derek Engler and Tarek Saleh, both members of Wisconsin’s 1994 Rose Bowl-winning team, as a weekly contributor for The Great Dane Huddle. Alvarez is expected to make appearances on other Good Karma stations, including ESPN Milwaukee and 620 WTMJ.

Good Karma Brands CEO Craig Karmazin commented, “Barry’s significance to the Wisconsin sports landscape and to Good Karma Brands can’t be overstated. I would not have visited Wisconsin as a college student and eventually started a company here had it not been for the way he and Pat Richter transformed the Wisconsin football program. To add a teammate with his leadership skills, experience, knowledge and passion is a huge win for our fans, advertising partners, ESPN Madison, and all of GKB.”