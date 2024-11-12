iHeart Names New Market Presidents In Central PA and Florida

iHeartMedia has announced more leadership changes as part of a restructuring of its cluster management. The two newest promotions involve multiple markets in Florida and Pennsylvania after changes to New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Lisa DiMartini has been named Market President for its Allentown and Reading markets. DiMartini will oversee sales, programming, promotions, and operations for the two markets, which include seven station brands and their digital assets.

She previously served as Allentown cluster Vice President of Sales after starting her career at local newspaper The Morning Call.

DiMartini will report to iHeartMedia Mid-Atlantic Area President Brit Goldstein, who commented, “Lisa is the consummate professional — unflappable, positive, and centered. She has rejuvenated the Allentown market with her unique approach to fostering culture and partnerships. I’m very excited to see Lisa apply her business principles to the Reading market and beyond.”

Lisa DiMartini stated, “I am honored to expand my role to lead both the Allentown and Reading markets. I look forward to working with the talented teams in both locations to drive continued success and growth while delivering value to our partners and listeners.”

In Florida, Russell Robertson is now Metro President for Tampa and Sarasota. Robertson, Tampa’s SVP of Sales since 2018, brings two decades of experience, including roles as SVP of Sales in Seattle and General Sales Manager at iHeart San Diego.

Robertson, who made the announcement on LinkedIn, said, “I’m thankful to our leadership team who are laser-focused on our plan and our sellers who have done all the heavy lifting. I’m humbled to be able to lead such a great team. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past 23 years at iHeart.”

There have been unconfirmed reports of more market leadership changes, which Radio Ink continues to investigate in line with the sweeping personnel shifts and layoffs at the broadcaster.