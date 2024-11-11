Trail Blazers Mourn the Loss of Former Radio Voice Brian Wheeler

The Portland Trail Blazers are mourning the loss of their former radio announcer Brian Wheeler, affectionately known as “Wheels,” who passed away following an extended illness. Wheeler served as the radio voice of the Trail Blazers for 21 seasons until 2019.

Raised in Los Angeles, Wheeler grew up listening to iconic broadcasters Vin Scully and Chick Hearn, influences that shaped his own career. After attending Loyola University in Chicago, he began his broadcasting journey on campus radio before advancing to professional sports. His 35-year career included roles with the Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Monarchs, Seattle SuperSonics, and Chicago Bulls before settling in Rip City as the voice of the Trail Blazers.

In 2007, Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year, recognizing his contributions to the state’s sports community. Known for his signature call, “BOOM-SHAKA-LAKA,” and his post-win declaration, “And once again we can say: It’s a great day to be a Blazer.”

The Trail Blazers released a statement saying, “Brian Wheeler’s love for the game and his dedication to bringing the excitement of Trail Blazers basketball to life for fans will always be remembered. His energy, enthusiasm, and iconic calls made him a beloved part of the Blazers family and the Portland community.”