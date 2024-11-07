New Digital Networking Session Set For A Radio Rendezvous

A new digital event for radio industry networking aims to give broadcasters a chance to engage face-to-face with industry peers from across the country beyond the typical webinar experience. The first Radio Rendezvous debuts on Wednesday, December 4, at 1p ET.

The inaugural event will feature Chicago morning personality Fred from 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC) and iHeartMedia Chicago SVP of Programming James Howard. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and connect directly with these industry figures and others in real-time for an hour-long, interactive session.

Unlike traditional webinars, Radio Rendezvous encourages participants to turn on their cameras and microphones to foster a collaborative environment. This free interactive gathering was developed by All Access Enterprises President Joel Denver and Community Marketing Revolution Founder Seth Resler.

Starting in January 2025, Radio Rendezvous will be held twice monthly on the second and fourth Thursdays, creating a regular space for industry professionals to connect and exchange insights.

Registration is open for the event via the Radio Rendezvous site.