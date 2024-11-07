‘Chachi’ Podcast Gets Two More Giants: Al Roker & Patsy Smullin

Benztown has released two new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody, the original podcast hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. The episodes feature TODAY Show co-anchor Al Roker and California Oregon Broadcasting Owner and President Patsy Smullin.

Both Roker and Smullin are being honored as Giants of Broadcasting by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation at the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts awards ceremony on November 12 in New York City.

In his conversation with Chachi, Roker, an award-winning broadcaster and author, shares insights on his legendary career, discussing topics like his early fascination with broadcasting in Queens, his path through local and national news, the role of authenticity, and how family life influences his work. He also talks about Al Roker Entertainment and his current animated project, along with broadcasting major events such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Smullin’s episode covers her journey from growing up in a broadcasting family to leading California Oregon Broadcasting. She shares her philosophy on unbiased journalism, the importance of valuing every subscriber, and her commitment to community service. Smullin also reflects on the legacy of her father, Bill Smullin, and her work with the NAB and NBC boards.

To listen to these new Chachi Loves Everybody episodes, visit Chachi Loves Everybody.