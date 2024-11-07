Tower Owner Named In $50m Lawsuit After Helicopter Crash

The families of three victims who died in the October 20 helicopter crash that destroyed a 1,000-foot radio tower in Houston are suing multiple companies involved. The lawsuit names SBA Communications, who bought the tower weeks prior from TelevisaUnivision.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the families of Cesar Lerma, Marie Alonso, and their 9-year-old son, Dylon Lerma, also names National Helicopter Solutions, Porter Equipment, and helicopter pilot Samantha Grandbouche, who also died in the crash. The suit alleges that negligence on the part of these parties contributed to the fatal incident.

According to the lawsuit, the families are seeking over $50 million in damages.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report about the crash, with no definitive cause identified. The report did reveal that Grandbouche was in communication with air traffic control just before the crash, receiving directions to avoid another helicopter nearby.

NTSB investigators are still unable to confirm if all warning lights on the tower were working at the time of the crash, which is a major factor in the litigation. The lighting was reported as out to the FCC as recently as October 17.

TelevisaUnivision sold the tower to SBA Communications on September 6, as part of a $150 million deal involving a portfolio of real assets. The transfer of ownership was received by the FCC on October 10. SBA Communications stated that a Notice to Air Missions was filed for the site as part of their standard process for newly acquired sites, ensuring caution during the change of ownership while integrating the site into their Network Operations Center for continuous monitoring pursuant to FAA and FCC regulations.

The attorneys representing the families raise further questions about whether the helicopter was properly equipped for nighttime flying, and whether Grandbouche received sufficient training.

Investigations by local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are ongoing.