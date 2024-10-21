Tragedy In Texas As Helicopter Collides With FM Radio Tower

A helicopter crash near downtown Houston has led to the deaths of four people, including a child, and the collapse of a radio tower broadcasting multiple TelevisaUnivision stations in the area. Stations affected include 102.9 Qué Buena (KLTN) and 104.9 Tú Musica (KAMA).

The helicopter, a private touring aircraft, took off from Ellington Field just before 8p on Sunday, October 20, striking the tower en route to an unknown destination.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz confirmed the deaths of all on board the helicopter but released no names. No one on the ground was injured by the falling tower. Local authorities and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash, with the FCC expected to follow. He commented, “It will be a large investigation because of the expanse of the accident. So make sure that if you actually see something on the ground that you notify either fire or dial the police department so that we can make sure to come out and recover it.”

KTRK-TV reports a history of issues with the tower’s red aviation obstruction lights, which are meant to signal the tower’s presence to aircraft. KTRK helicopter reporter Don Armstrong noted that the lights are often not functioning, making the tower hard to see, especially against the backdrop of downtown Houston when approaching from the south.

Armstrong added that the tower lighting was reported as out to the FCC as recently as Thursday, raising questions about safety protocols. While broadcast facilities can notify authorities of short-term lighting issues, it’s unclear if all lights were functioning at the time of the crash.

The incident is the second involving the destruction of a radio broadcast tower by an aircraft within a ten-day span.

A hot-air balloon participating in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta collided with and destroyed a 650-foot AM radio tower on October 11, which transmitted Cumulus Media’s NewsTalk KKOB-AM. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the balloon, carrying three passengers, landed safely in a nearby field.