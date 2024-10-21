Audacy To Overhaul Digital Ad Targeting With Help From Experian

Audacy has partnered with global analytics firm Experian to better track audience data on the Audacy app and website. This integration is designed to provide personalized advertising experiences and is cited to boost return on investment for advertisers.

By leveraging Experian’s digital identity graph, Audacy is gaining insights into listeners’ “digital identifiers,” which involves analyzing data points such as browsing behavior, app usage, and other digital interactions. In turn, this will be used by advertisers to reach specific audience segments more accurately.

Audacy will also integrate Experian’s Audiences into its platform, allowing advertisers to build and target audiences in real time using data such as demographics, shopping behaviors, and interests.

The alliance comes as Audacy focuses on maximum profitability in the digital sector as the broadcaster emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In Q2 2024, Audacy saw increased digital and sports revenue but a decline in spot advertising. Total revenue rose to $301.61 million, driven by political ads and digital growth.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik commented, “As we continue the re-imagination of Audacy, our investments in our digital audio product suite are essential. The creation of an Experian-powered Audacy identity graph is an important step in the process and allows us to create more value for both marketing partners and our listeners.”

Experian’s Chief Business Officer Chris Feo added, “We are collaborating with Audacy because of their innovative vision for the future of audio. Historically, audio advertising lacked precise targeting capabilities, making it challenging for advertisers to reach specific audiences. By integrating our digital identity graph and syndicated audiences with Audacy’s platform, we’re transforming how advertisers connect with listeners. This collaboration enables more effective audience targeting and delivers personalized, impactful audio experiences across all channels.”