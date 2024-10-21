NAB Suggests Safer, Software-Driven Solution For EAS

The NAB continues to push a software-based solution for Emergency Alert System equipment, allowing broadcasters to replace physical encoder/decoder hardware with digital options. The suggestions build off the NAB’s EAS stance submitted in late 2022.

NAB representatives met with staff from the FCC’s Media Bureau and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau at Hubbard Broadcasting’s WTOP in Washington, DC, on October 16. During the visit, the NAB emphasized that the software-based EAS approach would be a voluntary option for broadcasters, who could continue using existing hardware if preferred. The proposed software would seamlessly integrate into current EAS systems, ensuring no negative impact on station operations.

The NAB says the technology could be installed on existing computers or separate devices located at a station’s studio or transmission site, similar to traditional hardware boxes.

They clarified that the software solution would not rely on cloud-based systems, maintaining functionality even if Internet connectivity is lost. The association stressed that virtualizing certain EAS elements could improve system readiness and resilience by reducing downtime for equipment repairs, enabling quick failover to backup systems, and supporting geographically diverse redundancy in case of major disasters.

Recently, additional focus has been directed onto the need for an FCC-standardized cybersecurity risk management plan template for broadcasters, specifically focused on the Emergency Alert System. In September, the NAB highlighted that small and mid-sized broadcasters may struggle to create adequate cybersecurity plans due to limited resources and lack of in-house expertise. Without a standardized template, these broadcasters might need to hire costly external consultants to comply with FCC requirements.

The NAB also questioned the FCC’s proposals on the timely repair of faulty EAS equipment and the reporting of equipment failures. They argued that since the FCC does not assist in repairing EAS equipment and repair times are often beyond broadcasters’ control, these requirements may not effectively enhance the system’s security.