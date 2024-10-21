30 and Under Superstars 2024: Submit by 8p ET!

Due to several emails over the weekend asking for the window to be reopened, we’re extending the call for nominations for our 30 and Under Superstars list for five more days. Miss this and it’s gone for another year! The window closes at 8p ET on Friday the 25th.

Do you know a young visionary whose work is already making waves on-air, in sales, or behind the scenes? Someone 30 or younger who is redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks? Help Radio Ink give them the recognition they deserve!

Our “30 And Under Superstars” list is returning for its sixth year and we’re accepting nominations now. Anyone can nominate, whether it’s self-nomination or nominating someone else you believe is creating a significant impact. Nominees must be 30 years old or younger as of December 31, 2024.