Urban One Names Audio Division Co-Presidents to Succeed Kantor

Urban One has announced Eddie Harrell, Jr. and Deon Levingston as the successors to Radio One and Reach Media CEO David Kantor, starting January 5, 2025. Harrell and Levingston will step into roles as co-presidents of Urban One’s Audio Division.

Harrell, Jr. is currently Radio One’s Regional Vice President and General Manager for Ohio Markets, and Deon Levingston is Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis.

Radio Ink first broke news of Kantor’s retirement in July.

Harrell has overseen Radio One’s Ohio markets, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus, with a strong background in growth and development. Levingston has led Radio One Indianapolis, which includes a range of formats from urban to Hispanic.

Kantor joined Urban One’s Audio Division in 2015, overseeing growth in syndication, podcasting, and strategic acquisitions in major markets to diversify the company’s formats. His career spans numerous executive roles at Cox Cable, Satellite Music Network, ABC Radio Networks, and AMFM Inc. Among his major accomplishments, Kantor co-founded Reach Media with Tom Joyner in 2003.

A year later, Urban One acquired a majority interest in the company, with Kantor continuing as President and CEO, expanding Reach Media’s network to over 312 affiliate stations across 94 markets, reaching 94% of the U.S. African American population.

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins remarked on Kantor’s departure and the new leadership, saying, “The radio industry is losing one of its giants, and Urban One is bidding farewell to a venerable leader whose passion and vision have helped to shape our industry, guide our company, and serve our growing and diverse audience.”

Radio Ink talked with Kantor about his retirement and his legacy in August.

He added, “Eddie Harrell, Jr. and Deon Levingston are ready to take the helm and build on the legacy David leaves behind. They understand our brand, our audience, and our position in this industry. Their talent and experience are just what we need moving forward.”