Michelle Marques Joins Content Team At NorCal Public Media

Northern California Public Media has appointed Michelle Marques as radio content producer and local All Things Considered host for Sonoma County’s KRCB 104.9. She will also collaborate on local news features and produce a weekly community-focused show.

Marques comes to the NPR affiliate after a stint as news director for Amaturo Sonoma Media Group stations in Santa Rosa, including news/talk KSRO-AM. Her radio career began in 2000 in Seattle, and she has since dedicated more than two decades to Sonoma County radio in various roles, including on-air talent, reporter, producer, and webmaster.

In her new position, Marques will also work with over 20 volunteer music hosts at KRCB to shape the station’s musical style, emphasizing a diverse selection of genres.

KRCB Station Manager Kathryn Nelson commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle and are eager to see how her expertise will enrich our mission of serving the community with trusted media. With nearly 25 years of experience in radio and media, Michelle is set to enhance our programming and deepen community connections.”