Old Dominion to Headline Acoustic Alley at CRS 2025

Old Dominion, the seven-time ACM and six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year, will headline Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley at CRS 2025 on February 20. The event will also again feature the presentation of Radio Ink‘s Top Program Directors in Country Music for the year.

Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, hosted by Country Top 40’s Fitz, celebrates the craft of songwriting and highlights intimate “in the round” performances from renowned industry songwriters. Last year saw performances from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and many others.

CRS 2025 will see an exclusive interview with the band, including lead singer and guitarist Matthew Ramsey, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Trevor Rosen, guitarist and vocalist Brad Tursi, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers. Together, they will discuss their journey, artistry, and unique camaraderie that has shaped their success, followed by a performance showcasing the stories behind their chart-topping hits.

As songwriters, Old Dominion has written for prominent country artists like Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Band Perry, and Kenny Chesney, reflecting a sound influenced by their years of friendship and evolution as a group.

CRS 2025 will again feature the New Faces of Country Music show and feature plenty more artists along the way. Registration for the event – to be held Wednesday, February 19, through Friday, February 21 at the Omni Hotel Nashville – is now open.