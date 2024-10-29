Denise Plante Named Leader of Impact by Heart Association

Denver air talent Denise Plante from iHeartMedia’s 106.7 The Bull (KWBL) has been selected as one of the American Heart Association’s Colorado Leaders of Impact. Plante joins five other nominees in the statewide campaign, which is part of a national initiative.

Throughout the seven-week campaign, these community leaders will form Impact Teams, leveraging their networks to educate the public on heart disease symptoms, advocate for healthier lifestyles, and raise funds for crucial heart disease research.

Plante’s participation this year is in memory of her mother, Jenny Kay Nelson, who passed away last December. In previous years, Plante has raised significant funds for causes close to her heart, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society, honoring her father, who passed in November 2021.

She commented, “For 27 years, I have helped our community and nonprofits important to Denver by donating my time to emcee galas and events. This will be the first time I turn to our community to ask for help raising awareness and money for the American Heart Association to honor my mom, Jenny Kay Nelson, who passed away last year.”

Supporters can contribute to Plante’s fundraising efforts at the American Heart Association’s website.