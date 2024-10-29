2024 Signal Awards Names Winners For Excellence in Podcasting

The Signal Awards has announced its winners for 2024, honoring podcasts that shape culture and storytelling. This includes new categories to recognize diverse voices shaping culture, such as Athletes, Artists & Designers, and Curators.

This year’s top winners include All There Is with Anderson Cooper for Interview or Talk Show, On with Kara Swisher for Best Host in Current Events, Questlove Supreme in the Music category, and Unlocking Us with Brené Brown as Best Conversation Starter. Other standouts include Handsome with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin, which won Best Co-Host Team, and The Sporkful in Food & Drink.

Highlights among new category winners include Club Shay Shay by Shannon Sharpe (Athletes), What Now? with Trevor Noah (Comedians), and The Stoop: Black, Queer and Free (Curators).

In addition to these awards, a select group of innovators received Special Achievement Awards, including Where Should We Begin?’s Esther Perel and Las Culturistas’ Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang for their contributions to the industry. Audible earned the title Company of the Year with 25 wins across categories, including honors for series like Backfired: The Vaping Wars, Class of ’88, and George Orwell’s 1984.

This year, 170,000 Listener’s Choice votes were submitted by nearly 75,000 fans. The winners were determined by a Judging Academy composed of leading creators and industry leaders, such as Jay Shetty and Leon Neyfakh. All honorees will be celebrated at the Winners Party on November 12 at Public Records in Brooklyn, NY.

Signal Awards GM Jemma Rose Brown noted, “The Signal Awards is an opportunity to recognize the immense influence that authentic storytelling and discussion have on our culture at large. With more and more podcasts becoming so integrated into listeners’ lives, there is a bigger need for a discerning voice to cut through, and make sure that great work can rise to the top. The most effective way to define excellence in this hyper-diverse medium is to look at what nourishes or challenges us, and changes our perspective on the world. All of this year’s winners have made an impact worth celebrating.”

A full list of winners is available on the event page.