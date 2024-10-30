NAB Show 2025 Opens Call for Conference Panels and Speakers

After opening the window for BEIT submissions, NAB Show 2025 is now accepting proposals for conference sessions, panels, and more for the full conference. Broadcast professionals are invited to submit abstracts by the extended deadline of December 20.

Notifications for accepted proposals will be sent by January 31, 2025.

The NAB Show seeks submissions that align with its key 2025 trends and topics, which include Audio Entertainment and Podcasting, Artificial Intelligence, the Creator Economy, Streaming, and Sports – among many other topics. Session formats considered include Fireside Chats, Interactive Q&As, Tech Demos, Panels, Case Studies, and Original Research.

The NAB Show emphasizes diversity in its speaker selection, encouraging submitters to propose a range of perspectives. Proposals must not solely promote a company’s products but may focus on the underlying technologies in broadcast solutions.

Additional information is available on the NAB Show site. NAB Show 2025 will be held April 5-9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Proposals for the 2025 Broadcast Engineering and IT, or BEIT, Conference are due by November 8. The BEIT Conference targets broadcast engineers, technology managers, and industry professionals, focusing on advancing technology in radio, television, digital media, and IT.