From Audio To Visual, Gen Z Drives The YouTube Podcast Boom

As broadcasters seek the most efficient ways to connect with younger audiences, YouTube’s hybrid approach of blending visual and audio elements is resonating, making it the unexpected king of the podcast domain and could hold a critical lesson.

YouTube has emerged as the most popular platform for podcast listening in the US, according to the latest Edison Podcast Metrics report. The data reveals that 31% of weekly podcast listeners aged 13 and up choose YouTube as their preferred service for podcasts, outpacing Spotify at 27% and Apple Podcasts at 15%.

Edison Research’s findings show that Gen Z listeners are driving this shift, with 84% of Gen Z monthly podcast listeners tuning into podcasts that include a video component. Nearly half (49%) of this demographic say video podcasts help them better understand the tone and context through visual cues like facial expressions, while 45% report feeling more connected to hosts through video.

Though traditionally known for video, YouTube’s rise as a top podcast platform highlights the growing trend of video podcasting. Many podcasters now produce shows in both audio and video formats, allowing fans to either listen or watch episodes.

This hybrid approach has led to more engaging experiences, especially for younger audiences.

According to separate research from SoundsProfitable, 66% of weekly podcast consumers polled indicated that YouTube is where they discover their favorite video podcasts. While this is unsurprising, even with platforms like Spotify trying to enhance their video podcast capabilities, what is the most surprising is that 48% of weekly podcast listeners who listen to 75% or more of their shows via audio also reported discovering their favorite podcasts on YouTube.

For radio, the lesson from YouTube’s rise as a podcast powerhouse is clear: engagement that goes beyond traditional audio deepens Gen Z’s connection to content. By integrating video elements, whether through livestreaming, social media clips, or full video podcasts, radio stations can create a multi-platform presence that attracts and retains this demographic.