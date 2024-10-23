SiriusXM Courts More Subscribers With ESPN+ Deal, NBA Action

With the 2024-25 NBA season underway, SiriusXM is once again offering intensive season coverage as the satellite giant tries to woo sports fans via a deal with ESPN+. Sirius will carry live broadcasts of every NBA game through the postseason and Finals.

Throughout the season, fans can follow daily NBA news, talk shows, and analysis from former players, coaches, and league insiders on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Rob “World Wide Wob” Perez is expanding his role with the channel, alongside Antonio Daniels on Give and Go, as well as Frank Isola, Brian Scalabrine, Justin Termine, and Eddie Johnson.

Subscribers also have access to 30 dedicated NBA team channels on the SiriusXM app, featuring official radio broadcasts for every team. Additionally, in-depth season preview shows for all 30 NBA teams, featuring interviews with coaches, players, and GMs, are available on-demand on the SiriusXM app.

This comes as SiriusXM and ESPN launch a new partnership, offering select SiriusXM subscribers up to six months of ESPN+ access. New and existing ESPN+ subscribers have the same access to SiriusXM’s streaming-only service.

Disney Entertainment and ESPN Executive Vice President Sean Breen said, “Collaborating with SiriusXM on this offer will not only provide ESPN+ subscribers with access to their vast entertainment offerings, but it also opens the door for SiriusXM customers to experience our premium sports content on ESPN+.”

SiriusXM Senior Vice President of Streaming Distribution Partnerships Jeff Dallesandro said, added, “ESPN and SiriusXM are powerhouses in sports news and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to expand upon our longstanding relationship with this new agreement.”