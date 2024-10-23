Benztown Reveals 2024’s Top 50 Voiceover Talents

Benztown has unveiled its 9th annual Benztown 50, showcasing the top 50 voiceover talents in the US and Canada for 2024. Compiled in partnership with P1 Media Group, the list reflects increased industry participation, with over 300 radio groups participating.

The selection was based on criteria such as the number of station affiliates, station size, and market reach.

This year’s Benztown 50 highlights industry veteran Ann DeWig, who received the Chris Corley Lifetime Achievement Award. Known for her versatility and extensive career in radio, TV, and film, DeWig has voiced for major brands like NBC, ABC, ESPN, and was previously honored with the 2020 WWRS Voiceover Of The Year Award.

The list also marks the first year of Benztown’s “Best of Format” Awards, recognizing the top voices across 12 categories, voted by industry professionals. Honorees include:

AC/Hot AC: Ann DeWig

Ann DeWig CHR: Rachel McGrath

Rachel McGrath Classic Hits: Joe Cipriano

Joe Cipriano Classic Rock: Mark Peeples

Mark Peeples Contemporary Christian: Joe Szymanski

Joe Szymanski Country: John Willyard

John Willyard News/Talk: Steve Stone

Steve Stone Rock: Jeff Berlin

Jeff Berlin Spanish: Issa Lopez

Issa Lopez Sports: Jim Cutler

Jim Cutler Urban: Dr Dave Ferguson

Dr Dave Ferguson Urban AC: Vanessa James

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “We are thrilled to recognize the top 50 VO artists in the US and Canada for 2024, along with the peer-voted ‘Best of Format’ honorees and the great Ann DeWig, recipient of the Chris Corley Lifetime Achievement Award. These individuals represent the pinnacle of audio branding and are synonymous with many major brands in our industry.”

The complete 2024 Benztown 50 are celebrated in an official video.