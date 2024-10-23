Silicon Valley Asian Media Group Moves to San Jose

Silicon Valley Asian Media Group has moved its headquarters and studios to downtown San Jose following the broadcaster’s transition to Radio.Cloud’s automation platform. The cluster includes four stations, with three running off the HD signals for Bolly 92.3 (KSJO).

Signals under this cluster also include Virijallu FM-Telugu (KSJO-HD2), SaFire Radio-South Asian Podcast Channel (KSJO-HD3), and High-Fi Dream (KSJO-HD4). The company says it plans to continue using Radio.Cloud as it rapidly expands into ten to fifteen new markets.

Silicon Valley Asian Media Group CEO Brad Behnke commented, “We chose to migrate our four channels to Radio.Cloud, transitioning out of the traditional broadcast studio/engineering facility set-up. It essentially positions our company to be able to scale quickly and efficiently.”

KSJO Program Director Gregg Pirillo added, “Being able to program from anywhere in the world is an advantage in and of itself, but with access to a ‘Live Studio’ as well, for myself and all our hosts, we are finding it to be a dream.”