Veritonic Updates Brand Lift Platform With Streamlined Study Setup

Veritonic has announced a round of updates to its Brand Lift product, aiming to enhance user control and streamline the setup of pixel-based and prefix-URL studies. The platform has also expanded its collaboration features, allowing users to invite colleagues or partners.

The improvements include a new templated questionnaire that simplifies the study setup process, allowing for easy entry of audience profiling questions and more self-serve management. This design enables users to define parameters more efficiently.

The new functionality also offers customizable permission levels, including options to view, approve, edit, and share studies. Users can now leave comments within the setup process, improving communication and feedback among team members.

Veritonic CEO and Co-Founder Scott Simonelli said, “Today’s enhancements to our Brand Lift solution represent a significant leap forward in empowering our users. By simplifying the study setup and providing advanced collaboration tools, we are making it easier for teams to gain actionable insights and optimize their campaigns with greater efficiency. These updates reflect our dedication to enhancing user experience and ensuring our clients have the flexibility and control they need to drive impactful results.”