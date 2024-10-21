Townsquare’s Hellum Voted RAB Board Chair with New Officers

During the RAB Fall Board of Directors meeting, a new slate of officers and directors was unanimously approved. Among the newly elected officers is Townsquare Media Chief Operating Officer Erik Hellum, who will serve as Chair.

Cox Media Group Executive President Rob Babin as Vice Chair, Bonneville International Executive Vice President Scott Sutherland as Treasurer, and Lenawee Broadcasting Company President Julie Koehn as Secretary.

Jeff Warshaw, CEO of Connoisseur Media, will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

New members joining the RAB Board of Directors are Josh Rahmani of Reach Media/Urban One and Albert Rodriguez of MediaCo. Additionally, Duane Davis of All Pro Broadcasting, Chris Forgy of Saga Communications, and Bob Walker of Cumulus Media/Westwood One will join the RAB Executive Committee.

Hellum commented, “There’s never been a more important time for us to work together to tell radio’s story and drive radio and digital revenue growth for the industry and our RAB members. I am very excited to lead RAB’s Board of Directors as we pursue those goals.”