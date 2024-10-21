Corporation for Public Broadcasting Mints New CFO and Treasurer

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Daryl Mintz as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mintz comes to CPB from the renowned comedy club and improv school, The Second City, where he served as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

Mintz brings extensive public broadcasting experience from his career, primarily at Sesame Workshop, where he began as assistant controller in 1999 and became Chief Financial Officer in 2010. During his tenure, he managed the company’s financial, technology, and facilities operations.

After leaving Sesame Workshop in 2022, he served as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York City philanthropic organization focused on poverty alleviation.

Mintz will take the role starting November 18, succeeding William Tayman, who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving as CFO since 2006.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said, “Daryl is an accomplished financial officer with decades of experience who will bring value to CPB, helping us steward the federal appropriation for public media.”

Daryl Mintz commented, “I am looking forward to joining the dynamic team at CPB and returning to a role that will allow me to contribute to the ongoing success of public media.”

The hiring comes days after CPB elected Ruby Calvert as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, with Laura Ross stepping into the role of Vice Chair. Ross previously served as Board Chair since 2022.